PALESTINE – The Westwood Lady Panthers wrapped up day one of their tournament with a 3-0 win over the Corrigan-Camden Lady Dawgs Thursday.
The Lady Panthers took a 2-0 lead into intermission following goals from Brianna Knight and Alma Hernandez. Knight booted in her second goal of the evening early in the second half that placed a strong exclamation point on their shutout victory. Kathy Hernandez finished with the game high of two assists, while Marilyn Umanzor had the other assists of the game.
Freshman Mia Mancinas recorded her second clean sheet of the game as Westwood’s defense only allowed one shot on goal. Earlier in the day she helped the Lady Panthers secure a 3-0 victory over Trinity. Kathy Hernandez recorded the hat trick for Westwood with three goals during the contest – two of those came off assists from Knight.
The Lady Panthers return to the field 8 a.m. Saturday for a match against Carlisle. Pool play begins at 2:30m p.m. with the championship game to be played at 7:30 p.m.
