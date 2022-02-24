CROCKETT – The Palestine Ladycats girls dominated the Crockett Lady Dawgs Tuesday in a 13-0 victory to remain undefeated in district play.
Brenda Treviño, who scored a "hat-trick" would open up the score for the girls seven minutes into the game. Camila Dominguez would add a "Manita" (5 goals) to her account; breaking the record of the most goals scored in one season (46) held by Isabel Garcia. Camila has 48 goals, and counting, this season.
Emerith Hernandez scored two of her own, and Karina Gutierrez, Samantha Chaidez and Nena Garcia would have one goal each. Assists were served by Susana Reyes, Emerith Hernandez, and Dakota Reid (2 assists each); and Delaney Fletcher and Allie Seat will go home with one each.
Yasmin Salinas earned the clean sheet with the help of her defenders Keeley Holman, Nena Garcia, Samantha Chaidez, Dakota Reid, Angela Ledesma, and Helena Lara.
With the win, Palestine remains in first place in District and continue their district win streak to 40 since 2018.
They currently sit 16-0 on the season and 9-0 in district. The Ladycats will be back in action Friday as they host the Livingston Lady Lions with JV starting at 5:30 pm, followed by Varsity at 7:00.
