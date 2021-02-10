PALESTINE – The Palestine Ladyctas continued to assert their dominance in the first round of district play after defeating the Madisonville Lady Mustangs 8-0 Tuesday night.
The girls started the game a little “sluggish” but picked up the intensity after scoring the first goal of the night, according to head coach Luis Hernandez. They went to half time with a 5-0 advantage on the scoreboard and scored 3 more goals during the second part of the match.
Camila Dominguez had another “hat trick” added to her account; Emerith Hernandez scored a “brace” and Izabel Simien, Ally Sanchez, and Lesley Chavez had one each to help the ladycats on the scoreboard.
Assists were delivered by Sarai Trejo and Izabel Simien, with two each; and, Camila Dominguez and Samantha Chaidez with one each.
Lesley Chavez and Isabella Garcia combined in the goal for the clean sheet with the help of their defenders Samantha Chaidez, Keeley Holman, Ally Sanchez, Angela Ledesma, Celeste Lara, Helena Lara and Aislin Ramirez.
Their record is 9-4-1. and 3-0 in District.
The Ladycats will be back in action Friday as they host the Lady Bulldogs from New Waverly at 7:00 p.m. inside Wildcat Stadium.
