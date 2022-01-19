PALESTINE – The Palestine Ladycats opened district play with a 17-0 victory over Diboll on Tuesday night.
Camila Dominguez led all goal scorers with seven, edging her closer to the all-time school record. Susana Reyes and Adetoro Adedeji both scored three goals each. Emerith Hernandez scored two goals, adding to her total in the early season.
Delaney Fletcher and Allie Seat added a goal each to round off the scoring. Assists on the goals came from Camila Dominguez, Allie Seat, Brenda Treviño, Samantha Chaidez, Emerith Hernandez, and Karina Gutierrez. Celeste Lara and Yasmin Salinas shared the clean sheet with the help of Keeley Holman, Nena Garcia, Samantha Chaidez, Dakota Reid, and Helena Lara.
The Ladycats will be back in action Friday against Crockett at Wildcat Stadium.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.