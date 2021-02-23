Monday the Palestine Ladycats continued district play against the Lady Daws from New Waverly. The girls earned their fourth win in District after defeating their opponents with a final score of 13-0.
After having a week off due to weather, the girls started the game a little “sluggish” but picked up the intensity after scoring the first goal of the night. We went to half time with a 5-0 advantage on the scoreboard and scored 8 more goals during the second part of the match.
Goal Scorers for the Ladycats were: Camila Dominguez (4) Emerith Hernandez (3) and Izabel Simien (2), Ally Seat, Sarai Trejo, Jennifer Rodriguez and Lesley Chavez had one each to help the ladycats on the scoreboard.
Assists were delivered by Samantha Chaidez, Lesley Chavez, Emerith Hernandez, and Izabel Simien with two each; and, Sarai Trejo, Jennifer Rodriguez, Delaney Fletcher, and Mia Ramirez with one each.
Lesley Chavez and Angela Ledesma combined in the goal for the clean sheet with the help of their defenders Samantha Chaidez, Keeley Holman, Ally Sanchez, Angela Ledesma, Celeste Lara, Helena Lara and Aislin Ramirez.
Their record is 10-4-1 and 4-0 in District.
The Ladycats will be back in action tonight as they travel to Livingston to face the Lady Lions with JV starting at 5:30 pm followed by Vartisty @7:00 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.