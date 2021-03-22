PALESITNE – The Palestine Ladycats earned their fourth consecutive district title in their district finale win over the Livingston Lady Lions Friday.
The Ladycats also earned the first seed in the playoffs.
The girls did an amazing job and played a great match dominating their opponents for a final score of 4-0, according to head coach Luis Hernandez.
Camila Domniguez opened up the score, on a beautiful header that went into the upper 90, assisted by Izabel Simien. Lesley Chavez would save a penalty kick to take the lead into half time.
During the second half, the girls came out ready and kept the momentum to score three more goals. Keeley Holman would score the second goal on a free kick right at the beginning of the second half that the Livingston keeper could not block.
Camila Dominguez scored her second and third goals, on a cross from Izabel Simien, to complete her "Hat-Trick" of the night.
Lesley Chavez earned the clean sheet with the help of her defenders: Dakota Reid, Sam Chaidez, Ally Sanchez and Keeley Holman.
With the win, the girls reach 20 wins in one season since 2014 and continued their small district games winning streak with 31 since 2018.
The Ladycats (20-4-1, 14-0) will be back in action this Thursday March 25th, as they travel to Tyler Rose Stadium to start the UIL Playoffs vs the Lady Cardinals from Sabine starting at 5:15.
