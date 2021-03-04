PALESTINE – The Palestine Ladycats earned their ninth consecutive district win as they took down the Hudson Lady Hornets, 2-1.
The match turned out to be a tough game for them, according to head coach Luis Hernandez, but the girls were able to put two goals away during the last 15 minutes of the first half to take a 2-0 lead onto half time.
Camila Dominguez scored the first goal for the Ladycats assited by Izabel Simien. The second goal for the girls was scored by Allie Seat assisted by Emerith Hernandez.
During the second half, the Lady Hornets came out ready to pressure against their goal and found the back of the net on a long distance shot that went straight to the back of the net.
“The girls played great defense and were able to contain the Lady Hornets and walk out with the win,” Hernandez said.
Standouts for the game are: Izabel Simien, Camila Dominguez, Ally Sanchez and Keeley Holman.
With the win, the ladycats remain undefeated and are seated in first place in the district after the first round.
The Ladycats (15-4-1, 9-0) will be back in action Friday as they travel to play the Lady Mustangs from Madisonville at 6:00 p.m.
