LONGVIEW – The Palestine Ladycats soccer team traveled to Longview for the first game of the Lady Lobo Showcase tournament Thursday.
The Girls came home with a win, with a final score of 1-0 over the Nacogdoches Lady Dragons.
The girls managed to take a lead on the score during the first half and never looked back.
Izabel Simien scored the lonely goal assisted by Delaney Fletcher.
Lesley Chavez earned the clean sheet, with four saves, assisted by her defenders Dakota Reid, Ally Sanchez, Keeley Holman, and Samantha Chaidez.
Other standouts for the game are: Sarai Trejo, Angela Ledesma, Emerith Hernandez and Allie Seat.
Their record now is 5-3-0.
The girls will be back in action today as they face the Lady Tigers from Texas High for their second game of the showcase.
