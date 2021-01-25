MADISONVILLE – Friday afternoon, the Ladycat soccer team traveled to Longview for the second game of the Lady Lobo Showcase tournament.
The Girls came home with a tie, with a final score of 1-1 versus the Lady Tigers from Texas High.
It was a very close game and the game was tied 0-0 at half time. During the second half, the ladycats went down on the score when the lady tigers put a goal away on a shot from outside the box.
It took the girls 10 minutes to score the goal that will tie the game. Izabel Simien scored for the ladycats, assisted by Angela Ledesma.
On Saturday, the girls had a rematch against Sabine. The ladycats came home a win with a final score of 3-0. The girls dominated the entire game and only allowed two shots from the Cardinals. Goal scorers for the ladycats were Camila Dominguez, Izabel Simien, and Dakota Reid. Asissits were delivered by Camila Dominguez and Izabel Simien.
Lesley Chavez earned another clean sheet on the goal with the help of her defenders: Sam Chaidez, Keeley Holman, Ally Sanchez, and Dakota Reid.
Other Standouts for the game are: Allie Seat, Angela Ledesma, Emerith Hernandez, and Sarai Trejo.
Our record now is 6-3-1.
The girls will be back in action this Friday as we travel to face the Lady Dragons from Nacogdoches for a rematch of last Thursday's game.
