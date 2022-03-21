Palestine, TX (75801)

Today

Windy with thunderstorms likely. A few may contain very heavy rain. High 72F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Strong thunderstorms likely. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 59F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.