PALESTINE – The Palestine Ladycats ended their district run with a 7-0 win over the Westwood Lady Panthers Friday.
Susana Reyes opened up the scoring for the Ladycats three minutes into the game, converting an assist by Allie Seat. Six minutes later, Adetoro Adedeji burst through the defense to slot the ball past the Westwood goalie. Adedeji grabbed her second on the night, racing onto a through ball, assisted by Susana Reyes. With five minutes remaining in the half, Allie Seat added a fourth goal for the Ladycats by chipping the ball over the outstretched hands of the goalie.
In the second half, Adedeji completed her hat trick with a cool finish in the lower right corner, assisted by Allie Seat. Nena Garcia wanted in on the action as she dribbled the ball from the defensive half, and from about 25 yards out would fire in a shot into the top left corner of the goal. Emerith Hernandez completed the scoring for the Ladycats, weaving through the traffic by multiple defenders and firing in a low shot to the right corner of the goal. Yasmin Salinas earned the clean sheet with the help of Keeley Holman, Nena Garcia, Samantha Chaidez, and Helena Lara.
With the win, the Ladycats solidified first place in district and extended their district games winning streak to 45 since 2018.
These 2021-22 Ladycats Varsity now hold the record for most wins in a single season with 21 victories!
Their record is 21-0 overall and 14-0 in District.
The Ladycats face off against Sabine at 5:30 pm at Tyler Rose Stadium in the Bi-District playoff match.
