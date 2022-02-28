PALESTINE – The Palestine Ladycats (17-0) continued their district run Friday night against a physical and strongly defensive Livingston team winning 4-0.
In the opening 10 minutes, the Ladycats showed great poise and patience, searching for a way through the defense. The opening goal arrived in the 25th minute from the penalty spot after an accidental handball inside the box, converted perfectly by Allie Seat for the Ladycats.
Five minutes later Allie Seat would grab her second goal on the night, taking advantage of a poor defensive clearance, firing in past the goalkeeper.
Camila Dominguez added a third first-half goal, connecting on a cross, assisted by Dakota Reid, who was very dominant up and down the sideline all night.
In the second half, the Ladycats grew in terms of losses and control of the game, as Emerith Hernandez added the fourth and final goal with 11 minutes remaining, weaving past multiple defenders before curving the ball into the right corner. Celeste Lara And Yasmin Salinas shared the clean sheet with the help of Keeley Holman, Nena Garcia, Samantha Chaidez, Dakota Reid, Helena Lara, and Angela Ledesma.
With the win, the Ladycats remain in first place in District and continue their district win streak to 41 since 2018.
The Ladycats will be back in action Tuesday at Lufkin-Hudson at 7 pm. Ladycats JV at 5:30.
