MADISONVILLE – The Palestine Ladycats shutout their third consecutive opponent Friday night in their 10-0 win against the Madisonville Lady Mustangs.
The girls struck early in the game as Camila Dominguez scored their first goal 47 seconds into the game – assisted by Izabel Simien.
After that, the girls never looked back and kept the scoring spree going for the rest of the game.
Goal scorers for the lady cats were: Emerith Hernandez (3), Camila Dominguez and Lesley Chavez with two each, and Izabel Simien, Brenda Trevino, and Dakota Reid with one goal each.
Assists were delivered by: Camila Dominguez, Sarai Trejo and Allie Seat with two each, Izabel Simien, Mia Ramirez, and Keeley Holman with one each.
Other standouts for the game are: Mia Ramirez, Delaney Fletcher, Sarai Trejo and Keeley Holman.
Lesley Chavez and Isabella Garcia combined in the goal to earn the clean sheet.
The Ladycats (16-4-1, 10-0) remain undefeated as they sit comfortably in first place in district after round one. Palestine travels to New Wavery to begin the second round of district play against the Lady Bulldogs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.