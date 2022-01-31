PALESTINE – The Palestine Ladycats (11-0) continued their great start to district against the Hudson Lady Hornets with a 4-0 victory Friday night.
Both teams would start the game testing each other to see who would crack first, before the Ladycats took control. Camila Dominguez opened up the scoring for the Ladycats, sprinting onto a clearance past the defense, assisted by Keeley Holman. With six minutes left in the half, Allie Seat would score from the penalty spot after Camila Dominguez was taken down in the box.
The Ladycats would take a 2-0 lead into the half. In the second half, the Ladycats defense would hold firm, and the offense would take control of the game. The Ladycats third goal came by way of an own goal, as the defender slid in to try and take out a shot by Emerith Hernandez midway through the second half. With seven minutes remaining, Dominguez grabbed her second goal, and the fourth and final goal, on a solo effort through traffic inside the box.
The Ladycats will be back in action Tuesday against New Waverly at 7 p.m. at Wildcat Stadium.
