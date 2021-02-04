The Palestine Ladycats opened their district schedule with a dominant 12-0 win over the Crockett Lady Bulldogs.
The girls started the scoring spree early in the game, two minutes in, when Camila Dominguez sent the ball to the back of the net assisted by Izabel Simien. The girls never looked back and kept pressuring the opposing goal for the rest of the match. They went to half time with a 7-0 lead over the lady bulldogs and would score the rest of the goals during the second half.
Camila Dominguez and Emerith Hernandez each earned a “hat trick” with three goals a piece. Delaney Fletcher scored two goals for the Ladycats with Izabel Simien, Angela Ledesma, Lesley Chavez, and Keeley Holman with one goal each.
Simien assisted on four of the Ladycats 12 goals. Domniguez and Fletcher each recorded one assists.
Lesley Chavez and Isabella Garcia combined in the goal for the clean sheet with the help of their defenders Samantha Chaidez, Keeley Holman, Ally Sanchez, and Dakota Reid.
Palestine moves their record to 1-0 in district and 7-4-1 overall.
The Ladycats will be back in action Friday as they head across town to play against the Lady Panthers from Westwood. JV plays at 5:30 Followed by Varsity at 7:00 pm.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.