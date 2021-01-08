PALESTINE – The Palestine Ladycats opened their season Thursday morning at the annual Palestine East Texas Shootout tournament. They were shutout, 2-0, against the Bullard Lady Panthers during their morning game of the tournament.
Standouts for that game were Keeley Holman, Brenda Trevino, Dakota Reid, Camila Dominguez and Emerith Hernandez.
The Ladycats were back in action Thursday night against the Whitehouse Ladycats for their second game of the tournament.
Whitehouse were able to edge out Palestine, 2-1, with Izabel Simien scoring the lone goal for the Ladycats.
Palestine has one game on their slate today – a 10 a.m. contest against the Mexia Lady Blackcats.
