PALESTINE – The Palestine Ladycats defeated the Westwood Lady Panthers, 11-0, Tuesday night as the team celebrated their 2021 seniors.
The Ladycats earned their eighth consecutive district win to remain undefeated.
Westwood held Palestine scoreless for the first 20 minutes of play until the Ladycats were able to send the ball to the back of the net for the first goal of the night.
Offensive momentum picked up from there as they would go into half time with a lead on the scoreboard of 3-0.
During the second half, after the senior night festivities, the girls were excited and ready to play and would score 8 more goals to place the “cherry on the cake.”
Goal scorers for the ladycats were: Loret Tchitoko (3), Camila Dominguez, Izabel Simien and Lesley Chavez with 2 each, Keeley Holman and Emerith Hernandez scored one goal each.
Assists were delivered by Sarai Trejo (2), Izabel Simien, Camila Dominguez, Lesley Chavez, and Samantha Chaidez collaborated with one each.
Lesley Chavez and Isabella Garcia combined in the goal to earn the clean sheet with the help of their defenders: Sam Chaidez, Ally Sanchez, Keeley Holman, Dakota Reid, Brenda Trevino, Aislin Ramirez and Angela Ledesma.
Palestine (14-4-1, 8-0) will be back in action today as they host the Lady Hornets from Hudson at 6:00 p.m. Westwood (4-12-2, 2-5) will host Livingston Friday.
