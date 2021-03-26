TYLER – The Palestine Ladycats playoff run was cut short by the Sabine Lady Cardinals Thursday night on the field of Tyler Rose Stadium, 2-1.
Thursday's bi-district match was the third installment of the Palestine-Sabine “rivalry” this season. Sabine had took round one of their battle, 1-0, while the Ladycats responded with a 3-0 win over the Lady Cardinals later in the season.
Head coach Luis Hernandez credited their different in play from game one to game two to the mid-season adjustments the team needed to make.
Palestine hadn't allowed a goal in their final seven games of district play. However, Sabine wasted little time finding the back of the net as their first goal came within two minutes of the first half.
The Ladycats ensured Sabine's quick offensive start would not be indicative of things to come as they shut the Lady Cardinals out for the remainder of the half.
In fact, the ball spent majority of the time deep in Sabine's territory. The relentless efforts of Palestine eventually paid off when Izabel Simien blasted a kick in the right corner of the net to tie the game up with 12:55 left until intermission.
Both sides would remain stagnant, though Palestine continued to win field possession throughout the half.
Sabine used the first few minutes of the second half to position themselves within striking distance. They scored their second, and eventual game winning, goal.
“It's hard when you walk away believing the better team didn't win,” Hernandez said. “I felt we were the better team. But you can say they wanted it more than us. It happens.”
The Ladycats finished their season 20-4-1.
“We're disappointed,” Hernandez said. “They played hard and kept fighting until the last minute. I'm proud of them. We'll be back next year.”
