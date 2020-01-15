PALESTINE LADYCATS
LONGVIEW – The Palestine Ladycats (3-2-2) shutout the Diboll Lady Jacks, 5-0, in their final game of tournament action this last weekend.
Palestine earned their second loss of the season last Friday morning after losing to the Lady Falcons from Huffman-Hargrave, 2-0.
They'll return to action today in to participate in the 2020 Lady Lobo Showcase in Longview this weekend.
They'll get their first taste of tournament action with a late 5 p.m start against the Hudson Lady Hornets. It'll be the varsity teams only action of the day, while the junior varsity team is set for a 3 p.m. showdown against Tyler Lee White.
The Ladycats varsity squad will return to the field Friday at 9 a.m. against the Henderson Lady Lions before concluding pool play Saturday at 7 p.m. against Kilgore.
WESTWOOD LADY PANTHERS
MADISONVILLE – The Westwood Lady Panthers lost 4-3 Tuesday night against Kemp after jumping out to a 3-1 lead.
Sheyla Rodriguez recorded a hat trick as she scored all three of Westwood’s goals.
Haven Spencer assisted on two of their goals, while Sheridan Parker assisted on the other.
Cali Widener took the loss for the Lady Panthers.
This weekend, the Lady Panthers travel to Madisonville for the Madisonville soccer invitational.
They'll begin action at 10 a.m. with a match against Liberty, which will be their lone contest of Thursday. They'll return to action Friday for a 10 a.m. battle against Diboll before playing Palestine's junior varsity team at 3 p.m.
Westwood will conclude pool play Saturday at 10 a.m. against Navasota.
