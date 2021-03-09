Palesitne Ladycats

The Varsity Girls Soccer Team traveled to New Waverly on Monday night to face the Lady Bulldogs for the eleventh game of district play.

NEW WAVERLY -- The Palestine Ladycatss came home with a 16-0 win against the New Waverly Lady Bulldogs and earned their eleventh consecutive district win Monday evening.

Goal scorers for the lady cats were: Emerith Hernandez, Lesley Chavez, and Delaney Fletcher all scored a Hat-trick (3), Camila Dominguez, and Jennifer Rodriguez with two each, and Allie Seat, Sarai Trejo, and Aislin Ramirez with one goal each.

Assists were delivered by: Allie Seat, Emerith Hernandez, Delaney Fletcher, Ally Sanchez, and Jocelyn Segovia.

Other standouts for the game are: Mia Ramirez, Dakota Reid, and Keeley Holman.

Isabella Garcia earned the clean sheet.

With the win, the Ladycats remain undefeated, secured a spot in the playoffs, and are seated in first place in the district.

Their record is 17-4-1 and 11-0 in District.

The Varsity girls will be back in action Friday as they travel to play the Lady Jacks from Diboll at5:00 p.m.

