NEW WAVERLY – The Palestine Ladycats (19-0) secured a dominant 20-0 win on the road Friday over the New Waverly Lady Dawgs.
The Ladycats scored early and often, and despite trying players in multiple positions, the style of play did not change, by controlling the pace and possession of the game and creating chances on the goal. Allie Seat lead all goal scorers with 6 goals on the night. Emerith Hernandez, Camila Dominguez, and Adetoro Adedeji each scored a hat trick. Carla Aleman scored 2 goals of her own.
Celeste Lara stepped out of the goal and onto the field to add her name on the scoresheet with 1 goal. Angela Ledesma added her lone goal with 4 minutes remaining in the match, and Amy Rangel grabbed the final goal of the game, stepping up to perfectly convert from the penalty spot after being taken down in the box with 30 seconds remaining.
Celeste Lara and Yasmin Salinas shared the clean sheet with the help of great defensive work from Nena Garcia, Samantha Chaidez, Dakota Reid, Helena Lara, Keeley Holman, and Brenda Treviño.
With the win, the Ladycats remain in first place in District and extends their district win streak to 43.
The Ladycats will be back in action Friday Wildcat Stadium versus Trinity where they’ll celebrate senior night.
