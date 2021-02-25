Tuesday night the Palestine Ladycats continued district play against the Lady Lions from Livingston. The girls earned their fifth consecutive win in District after defeating their opponents with a final score of 3-1.
The girls went down on the scoreboard after giving up a goal (first goal in district play) around the 20th minute mark; but, they had a quick reaction to it and about 5 minutes later Izabel Simien scored the equalizer assisted by Emerith Hernandez.
During the second half, the Ladycats came out ready to win and Angela Ledesma scored the second goal off of a corner kick from Ally Sanchez. Camila Dominguez assisted Izabel on the third goal to secure the win for the Ladycats.
With the win, Palestine is seated in first place in the district.
Other standouts for the game are Samantha Chaidez, Keeley Holman, Allie Seat and Sarai Trejo
Their record is 11-4-1 and 5-0 in District.
The Ladycats will be back in action tonight as they host The Lady Lumberjacks from Diboll at 7:00 p.m.
