The Palestine Ladycats continued district play against the Lady Bulldogs from Crockett Friday night.
The girls remained undefeated and earned their seventh consecutive district win after defeating Crockett with a final score of 8-0.
The Ladycats dominated the whole entire game and were able to go to half time with a 4-0 lead on the scoreboard. During the second half, the girls were able to find the back of the net to score four more goals.
Goal scorers for the ladycats were: Camila Dominguez (3), Emerith Hernandez (2), and Allie Seat, Jennifer Rodriguez and Delaney Fletcher scored one goal each.
Assists were handed by Sarai Trejo (2), Izabel Simien, Emerith Hernandez and Samantha Chaidez one each.
Lesley Chavez and Isabella Garcia combined in the goal to earn the clean sheet with the help of their defenders: Sam Chaidez, Ally Sanchez, Keeley Holman, Brenda Trevino, Aislin Ramirez and Helena Lara.
Other standouts for the game are: Allie Seat, Celeste Lara and Angela Ledesma.
With the win, Palestine (13-4-1, 7-0) remains undefeated and are seated in first place in the district.
The Ladycats will be back in action Tuesday evening as they host the Lady Panthers from Westwood and celebrate the 2021 Seniors with our senior night festivities; JV will play at 5:30 p.m. and Varsity will follow at 7:00 pm.
