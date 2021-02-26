PALESTINE – The Palestine Ladycats remained unblemished in district play following their 9-0 win against the Diboll Ladyjacks Thursday night.
The Ladycats dominated the whole entire game and were able to go to half time with a 5-0 lead on the scoreboard.
During the second half, the girls were able to find the back of the net to score four more goals despite the fact that the diboll goalie had a great night and made some really good saves for her team.
Goal scorers for the ladycats were: Camila Dominguez (3), Lesley Chavez (2), and Izabel Simien, Emerith Hernandez, Delaney Fletcher and Mia Ramirez with one goal each.
Izabel Simien Sarai Trejo had one assist each.
Lesley Chavez and Isabella Garcia combined in the goal to earn the clean sheet with the help of their defenders: Sam Chaidez, Ally Sanchez, Keeley Holman, Brenda Trevino, Aislin Ramirez and Helena Lara.
Other standouts for the game are: Allie Seat, Celeste Lara and Angela Ledesma.
With the win, Palestine remains seated in first place in district.
Their record is 12-4-1 and 6-0 in district.
Palestine will be back in action today as they travel to Crockett to face the Lady Bulldogs at 5:00 p.m.
