HUDSON – The Palestine Ladycats completed the sweep of the Hudson Lady Hornets Invitational following their defeat of Center, 7-0, for their fourth consecutive victory.
Weather played a huge factor for both teams with winds reaching between 16-20 mph and being unbelievably cold. Camila Dominguez opened the scoring early after racing onto a through ball, assisted by Delaney Fletcher.
Both teams struggled from the start with chances on goal few and far between in the first half. Nena Garcia added to the score with four minutes remaining, scoring an “olimpico” goal straight from the corner kick, assisted by the wind, taking the score 2-0 into the half. Despite going against the wind, the Ladycats opened the floodgates in the second half. Allie Seat scored two goals in a row in similar fashion, tapping in rebounds after saves from Center’s goalie.
Camila Dominguez added her second of the game passing her way through the defense, assisted by Susana Reyes. Emerith Hernandez got her name on the scoresheet, weaving through the defense and pushing the ball past the goalkeeper. Adetoro Adedeji rounded off the scoring, racing past the defense from the right side of the field before slotting the ball in past the goalkeeper. Celeste Lara and Yasmin Salinas shared the clean sheet with the help of Keeley Holman, Samantha Chaidez, Dakota Reid, Nena Garcia, and Helena Lara.
Camila Dominguez was nominated as Player of the Tournament. Susana Reyes was also nominated to the All-Tournament Team.
Game 1 vs. Carthage: 3-0
Game 2 vs. Liberty: 6-0
Game 3 vs. Splendora: 6-1
The Ladycats will be back in action in district play, hosting Diboll Tuesday at Wildcat Stadium.
