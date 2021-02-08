PALESTINE – The Palestine Ladycats powered pass the Westwood Lady Panthers Friday night with a 9-0 victory.
The girls showed up ready to play and would find the back of the net early in the game, according to head coach Luis Hernandez.
The Ladycats went to half time with a 4-0 advantage on the scoreboard and scored 5 more goals during the second part of the match.
Goal scorers for the ladycats were: Camila Dominguez (2) Sarai Trejo, Keeley Holman, Emerith Hernandez,Izabel Simien, Brenda Trevino, Sam chaidez, And Lesley Chavez with one goal each.
Assists were handed out by: Keeley Holman (2), and Camila Dominguez, Sarai Trejo, Emerith Hernandez, and Izabel Simien with one each.
Lesley Chavez and Isabella Garcia combined in the goal for the clean sheet with the help of their defenders Samantha Chaidez, Keeley Holman, Ally Sanchez, Angela Ledesma, Celeste Lara and Aislin Ramirez.
Their record is 8-4-1.... (2-0 in District).
Palestine will be back in action Tuesday as they host the Madisonville Lady Mustangs.
The Westwood Lady Panthers travel to play Livingston Tuesday as they move to 1-1 in district.
