TYLER – The Palestine soccer teams open the first round of playoffs Friday against Sabine at Tyler Rose Stadium.
Another successful regular season for both the boys and girls ended with a district championship. For the Ladycats, they ended district with a 7-0 win over the Westwood Lady Panthers Friday. They finished their season 21-0 and 16-0 in district. Their 21 wins marked the most in school history for the girls’ program and they’re determined to bring that momentum into Friday’s match against Sabine. But their motivation doesn’t end with simply defending their undefeated streak.
Friday presents an opportunity for revenge against a Sabine team that ended their playoff run in the bi-district round last year.
“We’re out to seek revenge,” head coach Luis Hernandez said. We were hurt with how last year ended. These kids are ready for the game. We don’t want to feel the same way again. The kids understand that. I want them to remember the tears and the pain of last year.”
The Ladycats entered last year’s playoffs relatively unexperienced. Many of their players were sophomores who missed out on playoff experience during their freshmen year due to COVID. They also were unable to schedule any warmup games prior to their match against Sabine, which is something coach Hernandez ensured would not happen this year. They were able to scrimmage Nacogdoches last week before scrimmaging Lindale Tuesday.
“Those warm up games give us a better opportunity to see what we’re going to get in the playoffs,” Hernandez said. Last year they didn’t know what to expect. We got down on the scoreboard early and the girls were unable to overcome that because they hadn’t had to face that adversity for three months. This team is more prepared.”
Sabine finished fourth in District 15-4A and had lost three of their four district contests before their 4-0 win over Tatum in their district finale. The ball drops at 5:30 p.m. for the Ladycats.
The Wildcats enjoyed a lengthy playoff run in 2021, but still have a bitter taste in their mouths for how their season ended.
“We talked about it during the fall, but it’s something I don’t have to mention now,” head coach John Absalom said about last year’s lost to Celina. “Losing on a [penalty kick] is hard. It has brought more of a focus this year. They don’t want to go through that again.”
Absalom likened it to NCAA March Madness for his guys. The hype and anticipation of the playoffs is what they work for. They face a Sabine Tigers team who finished fourth in District 15-4A and who lost three of their final four district games. The Wildcats enter the playoffs ranked third, according to MaxPreps, behind Paris and Kilgore. Sabine is currently ranked 65th.
They’re riding a 19-game win streak into the playoffs – with five of those games ending in a shutout. It’s an important note considering defense played a large part in Palestine’s playoff run last year. Three of their four playoff wins ended with clean sheets.
“I don’t get overexcited, which I think helps our guys,” Absalom said. “Emotions are high enough as is. They don’t need a head coach whose taking them on a rollercoaster. I treat this just like another game. Inside I may be tossing and turning but the players would never know. The coaches would never know. It’s better for everybody to stay poised.”
The Wildcats game is set to start immediately following the conclusion of the Ladycats game.
