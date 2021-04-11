Palestine Ladycat Izabel Simien was named Co-District 16-4A Most Valuable Player after helping lead her team to their fourth consecutive district title.
Simien knotched nine goals total for the Ladycats during their 14-0 distrct run, which included a multi-goal games in the Ladycats 13-0 win over New Waverly. Simien was also one of Palestine's assist leaders.
Palestine's Camila Dominguez was named Co-Offensive Player of the Year after scoring a team-high 27 goals for the Ladycats. Dominguez was an offensive force as she had eight games where she scored at least two goals.
She had a pair of two-goal games against Westwood, 5 three-goal games against Livingston, Crockett (2), Diboll and Madisonville; and also a four-goal game against New Waverly.
Westwood Lady Panther Kathy Hernandez earned Sophomore of the Year. Hernandez had at least one goal in three of the Lady Panthers four district wins on the season.
Palestine's Emerith Hernandez rounded off the district superlatives as Newcomer of the Year.
Ladycats Sarai Trejo, Keeley Holman, Angela Ledesma and Lesley Chavez all represented Palestine on All-District first team.
Lady Panther Goalkeeper Laryette Gilmore was the lone representative for Westwood on the first team.
Mahli McKay and Marilyn Umanzor were second team all-district players for Westwood. McKay enjoyed a two-goal game against New Waverly in their first win of the second round of district play.
Brenda Trevino, Alexandra Sanchez, Allie Seat and Samanatha Chaivez all earned second-team honors for the Ladycats.
Mia Ramirez, Dakota Reid and Delaney Fletcher were all-district honorable mentions for Palestine. Westwood's Madyson Hatten, Ximena Gante and Stacie Meyer were honorable mentions for the Lady Panthers.
