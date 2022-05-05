The Palestine Wildcats and Ladycats soccer teams each had four members of their team receive All-Region or All-State recognition.
Ricoah Avila was named second team All-State for the Wildcats. Avila was one of Palestine’s top defenders. He helped the Wildcats secure nine shutouts this season in conjunction with Goalkeeper Mauricio Garcia.
Arturo Nieto was named to the All-State team as a honorable mention. Nieto was a key part of Palestine’s offensive nucleus as he recorded 28 goals and 44 assists this season. He had his top game against Trinity in a five-goal showing resulting in a 15-0 win over Trinity.
Tony Garcia was first team All-Region for the Wildcats. Garcia also received first team praise with 37 total goals on the season. His best performance came in a 13-0 win over Sabine during the playoffs where he put home five goals. He had a pair of four-goal performances against Westwood and a hat trick against Madisonville.
Ty Carnes wrapped up the state superlatives for the Wildcats as a member of the All-Region second team.
For the Ladycats, their goalkeeper Celeste Lara was named second-team All-State. She was dynamic as they key defender for the Ladycats with 18 clean sheets on the season. She also held Chapel Hill without a goal during their playoff run, which resulted in them winning in a penalty kick shootout.
Camila Dominguez was named first-team All-Region. Dominguez was also awarded District 16-4A Most Valuable Player.
An astonishing 100 career goals milestone highlighted Dominguez’s junior season. Dominguez became their program’s all-time leading goal scorer during their 11-0 district win against the Crockett Lady Dawg in a three-goal performance. She also set the record for most goals in a season for the Ladycats during that game with five.
Dominguez was on fire for much of their district run with her only non-scoring game coming in their district finale against the Westwood Lady Panthers. In total, she scored 41 district goals.
Azucena Garcia was also named first-team All-Region, while Allie Seat was honored with second team.
