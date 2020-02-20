WESTWOOD – The 4A State Ranked #1 Wildcats (21-1-0, 3-0-0) defeated their crosstown rival Westwood Panthers, 18-0, on a rainy Tuesday night.
They broke the game open with their biggest offensive output of the year. Jose Sanchez led the scoring surge with a hat trick. Jonathan Sanchez, Tony Garcia, J.J. Garcia all had two goals. Andy Garcia, Yerry Ayala, Arturo Nieto and Michael Guzman scored one each. Michael Chaidez, Diego Farias, David Arredondo, Esiel Vigil and Jhan Vazquez each scored their first goals of the season. J.J. Garcia and Andy Garcia passed out three assists.
Two assists were given by Jonathan Sanchez, Farias, and Guzman each. Lemus, Luis Rangel, Jose Sanchez, Arredondo, Nieto and Ian Garcia all were credited with one assist each. Christian Hutchinson and Jesus Vigil split the clean sheet with help from Vazquez, Brian Armenta, Yoriel Reyes, Lemus, Esiel Vigil, Alex Garcia, Ian Oliva, Guzman, and Arredondo.
With the win the Wildcats take sole possession atop the table with 9 points. They run their district winning streak to 46. The ‘Cats will take on the Mexia Blackcats Friday night at 715 at Wildcat Stadium.
Palestine Ladycats v. Lady Panthers
Tuesday night, the Palestine Ladycat varsity girls soccer team continued their district play vs the Westwood Lady Panthers. The lady cats obtained their second district win with a final score of 4-0.
The Lady Panthers planned a very defensive game and "parked the bus" in front of their goal vs The Lady Cats and managed to remain scoreless till half time after 21 shots against them!! The "girls“ dominated the entire game and out-shot their opponents 35-0.
During the second half, after a cross by Delaney Fletcher, Lesley Chavez opened up the score sending the ball to the back of the net. Izabel Simien scored the second goal assisted by Jennifer Aguilar.
The third goal was scored by Mikayla Flynn on a free kick around the box that went over the lady panther goalie's head. The fourth and last goal was scored by Lesley Chavez assisted by Mikayla Flynn.
Goalkeepers, Lesley Chavez and Isabella Garica, combined to earn the clean sheet with the help of their defenders: Angela Ledesma, Celeste Lara, Melissa Giron, Alli Sanchez, and Aislin Ramirez. Other standouts for the game were Jennifer Aguilar, Lauren Rocha and Mia Ramirez
Their record now is 6-9-3 for the season and 2-0 in District.
Palestine will be back in action this Friday Night 2-21-20 as we host the Lady Blackcats from Mexia at Wildcat Stadium at 5:30 p.m. The Lady Panthers will be back in action against Crockett Tuesday.
