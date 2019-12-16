The Ladycat Soccer teams played the John Tyler Lady Lions this past Friday night in their first scrimmage of the new season.
The JV1 teams had a tough loss on a very good game with a final score of 0-1. The girls play had but fell short. Standouts for the JV team were Janeth Rojas, Jennifer Rodriguez, and Yari Garcia.
Varsity came home with a 1-0 victory. Izabel Simien picked up the lonely goal of the game on an assist from Camila Dominguez. Lesley Cahvez earned her first clean sheet of the year with the help of her defenders: Brenda Trevino, Paola Rangel, Melissa Giron, and Angela Ledesma.
The Ladycats will be back in action as we travel to Nacogdoches to scrimmage the Lady Dragons this Thursday December 19 with JV starting at 5:00 followed by Varsity at 6:30.
The Westwood Panthers soccer team dropped their opening scrimmage match of the 2019-20, 3-1, against the Kemp Yellowjackets Friday evening. Freshman Kameron Carwell scored the Panthers lone goal of the night – Samson Oparinde was credited with the assist.
The Panthers will prepare for their final scrimmage against Bullard tonight. Match time is scheduled for 7:15 p.m.
The Westwood Lady Panthers edged the Lady Yellowjackets, 3-2, Friday night in scrimmage play. Senior Ashlyn Jones put home two goals on the evening and finished with three shots on goal. Sophomore Gracey Reyes nailed home a single goal for the Lady Panthers on her first and only shot on goal.
Senior goalkeeper Cali Widener was credited with three saves on the night.
The Lady Panthers have their final scrimmage of the year at Bullard tonight beginning at 5:30 p.m.
