Palestine head coach John Absalom and `Ricoh Avila highlighted the District 16-4A superlatives. Absalom earned Coach of the Year, while Avila was named Defensive Player of the Year.
It was another memory filled season for the Wildcats as they advanced to their eighth consecutive Regional Quarterfinals game, their eighth straight undefeated District championship and extended their district win streak to 83 games.
All that equated to Absalom being crowned Coach the Year. Avila played a large role in Palestine’s defense. He helped the Wildcats secure nine shutouts this season in conjunction with Goalkeeper Mauricio Garcia.
The Wildcats had their fair share of representatives on the All-District first team. Diego Farias put up 25 goals this season, along with 28 assists. Farias had a pair of three-goal performances against Mabank and Trinity, while also having four games where he scored at least two goals.
Tony Garcia also received first team praise with 37 total goals on the season. His best performance came in a 13-0 win over Sabine during the playoffs where he put home five goals. He had a pair of four-goal performances against Westwood and a hat trick against Madisonville.
Arturo Nieto was a key part of Palestine’s offensive nucleus as he recorded 28 goals and 44 assists this season. He had his top game against Trinity in a five-goal showing resulting in a 15-0 win over Trinity.
For Westwood, Rick Buccini was their lone representative on the first team. Jonathan Trejo received second-team honors for the Panthers.
David Arredondo, Andy Garcia, Johan Hagberg and Juan Lopez all represented the Wildcats on the second team. Mauricio Garcia, Diego Oliva and Chris Vigil were honorable mentions.
Samson Oparinde, Antonio Hernandez, Travis Jones, Kameron Carwell and Isaiah Zavala was honorable mentions for the Panthers.
