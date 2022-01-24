PALESTINE – Palestine Ladycat Camila Dominguez became their program’s all-time leading goal scorer during their 11-0 district win against the Crockett Lady Dawgs Friday.
Dominguez, Emerith Hernandez, and Allie Seat all earned hat tricks (3 goals) on the night.
Dominguez opened up the goal scoring 12 seconds into the game, stealing an attempted pass and slotting past the goalie. Her second came off a through ball, assisted by Allie Seat. With 5:30 left in the half, Dominguez would get the goal that would put her name in the history books on a solo effort. With 83 career goals, she now sits atop of the All-Time scorers list in Palestine girls’ soccer history.
Allie Seat, Samantha Chaidez, and Brenda Treviño assisted on three goals. Adetoro Adedeji scored midway through the second half racing past the defense, assisted by Brenda Treviño. Nena Garcia finished off the scoring,dribbling the ball from the defensive half, firing in a shot from outside the box past the goalkeeper. Celeste Lara and Yasmin Salinas shared the clean sheet with the help of Keeley Holman, Nena Garcia, Samantha Chaidez, Dakota Reid, and Helena Lara.
Other standouts include Karina Gutierrez, Amy Rangel, Genesis Giron, and Delaney Fletcher.
Their record for the season is 9-0 (2-0 in District). Palestine will be back in action Tuesday at Livingston at 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.