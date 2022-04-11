Palestine’s Camila Dominguez was awarded District 16-4A Most Valuable Player for the Ladycats.
Another district championship and an astonishing 100 career goals milestone highlighted Dominguez’s junior season. Dominguez became their program’s all-time leading goal scorer during their 11-0 district win against the Crockett Lady Dawg in a three-goal performance. She also set the record for most goals in a season for the Ladycats during that game with five.
Dominguez was on fire for much of their district run with her only non-scoring game coming in their district finale against the Westwood Lady Panthers. In total, she scored 41 district goals.
Emerith Hernandez was named Sophomore of the Year. Hernandez scored 25 goals during their district run with her best coming in a four-goal performance against the Diboll Ladyjacks. She also had a trio of hat tricks against Crockett, Trinity and New Waverly.
Westwood’s Marilyn Umanzor ended her career with the Lady Panthers with being named the Defensive Player of the Year. Umanzor also earned Texas High School Coaches Associations Academic All-State second team. She joined teammate Crystal Delgado who was a first-team Academic All-State selection.
Dakota Reid, Samantha Chaidez, Brenda Trevino and Allie Seat were all first-team All-District honorees for Palestine.
For the Westwood Lady Panthers, Sara Ferretiz and Kathy Hernandez represented them on All-District first team. Hernandez finished with 12 goals on the season, which was their team high. Sara Ferretiz finished with four on the season. Hernandez was also fourth on the team in assists (4).
Freshman Goalkeeper Mia Mancinas received second-team honors for the Lady Panthers. She put six clean sheets on her resume.
Palestine’s Keeley Holman, Delaney Fletcher, Susana Reyes and Nena Garcia were put on the All-District second team. Helena Lara, Celeste Lara and Carla Aleman were honorable mentions.
Madyson Hatten, Bri Knight and Alana Willaims were honorable mentions for Westwood.
Ferretiz, Ximena Gante, Hatten, Kathy Hernandez, Knight, Kimberly Moye, Williams, Hanna Coachran, Alma Hernandez, Stacie Meyer, Leillani Rangel, Yesmin Umanzor, Delgado and Umanzor were all Academic All-District honorees.
