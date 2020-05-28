The Palestine Wildcats didn't get the chance to reach their ultimate goal of bringing a state championshp home, but their regular season accomplishments did not go unnoticed.
Palestine had four Wildcats be selected to the Texas Association of Soccer Coaches' All-State team.
Palestine Boys Assistant Ernesto Hernandez was selected for his third straight Region Assistant Coach of the Year.
Christian Hutchinson and Jonathan Sanchez received first-team All-State nods. This is Hutchinson's third year to make first team, tying Chris Giron for most in school history.
This was Sanchez's second selection to the first team.
Sanchez was also named District Defenisve MVP for the Wildcats. Sanchez was the 10th All-District Defensive MVP in Wildcats’ history.
Palestine won 28 of their 29 season matchups and were unblemished in district play, 10-0, in large part to their defensive execution.
Up until their 8-1 victory over the Mexia Blackcats, the Wildcats had not been scored on in 676 minutes of game time. They had posted clean sheets in 25 of their 29 regular season games.
Of course with a strong defense comes a strong goalkeeper. Hutchinson was also recognized as All-District Co-Goalkeeper of the Year – the third straight year he has had at least a share of this award.
He had four goals allowed in 27 games, along with 42 saves.
JJ Garcia and Jose Sanchez was named TASCO All-State second team. It was the first selection for both players.
Garcia was also selected as the All-District Most Valuable Player. He was the fifth Wildcat in history to win this award. He will continue his soccer career at Jacksonville College next year. He scored 18 goals this season, along with 28 assists.
Jose also made the All-District first-team for the Wildcats. He had 18 goals this season and finishes his Palestine career with 43 total. He also had 40 career assists.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.