LUFKIN – Westwood head coach Kade Mitchell and the Panthers picked up their first district win of the season after defeating the Hudson Hornets 1-0.
“I think we came out with a real edge and commitment to our cause from the first whistle which is something I’m always looking for,” Mitchell said. “I could tell right away that we were up for it — first to get stuck in, first to loose balls and 50/50s, and not allowing them time and space on the ball.”
“I always talk about desire and intensity, in fact, our tag line is 'intensity is our identity' (which I stole from jurgen klopp’s staff at Liverpool) and that just encompasses the mentality and style that we’re building.”
Centerback Jonathan Trejo scored the lone, and eventual game-wnning, goal of the game for the Panthers – a headed goal off a corner kick 15 minutes before half.
“Tactically, we really executed our plan and style that we’ve been drilling in training — staying really organized, flat, and compact out of possession to create that defensive solidity,” Mitchell said. “Keeping clean sheets is MASSIVE for me and our defense was immense in that. Even though we didn’t have loads of goals to show for it, our attack was the most expansive as of yet. We took control of the match and never really let go — showed what we’re capable of.”
The Panthers begin the second round of district play at home against New Waverly Friday.
