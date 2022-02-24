TRINITY – The Westwood Panthers swept the season series against the Trinity Tigers Tuesday in a shutout, 8-0.
The Panthers came away with the clean sheet against the Tigers Tuesday – scoring six of their eight goals in the first half. Samson Oparinde and Jonathan Trejo led the team with two goals each. Antonion Hernandez rounded out his stat sheet with one goal and three assists. Rick Buccini, Rudy Serralde and Joey Garza also scored goals for the Panthers. Julio Hernandez and Jose Roman both contributed assists in their win.
The Panthers travel to Diboll Friday for their second game against the Lumberjacks. Diboll came away with a 5-0 win in their first link this season. Westwood is currently 5-8-1 on the season and 2-6-1 in district play.
