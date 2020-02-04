Palestine 2, Mt. Pleasant 0
PALESTINE – The Palestine Wildcats continue to assert why they're currently MaxPreps number-one ranked 4A soccer team.
Wildcats (17-1-0) capped off their week of 5A opponents with a 2-0 victory over the 2019 5A Regional Finalist Tigers.
The play was back-and-forth all night with both teams playing high pressure defense. Palestine finally broke through with 17 minutes left in the first half when sophomore Arturo Nieto, assisted by Jonathan Sanchez, flipped the ball over the keepers head to break into the score column.
In the second half, Nieto scored again on a 25-yard blast off a rebound for the insurance goal. Christian Hutchinson picked up another clean sheet with help from Jhan Vazquez, Brian Armenta, Yoriel Reyes, Lizardo Lemus, Alex Garcia and Michael Guzman. Hutchinson ended the night with 4 saves. The Wildcats increased their defensive scoreless streak to 544 minutes of game time.
Palestine will hit the field next against Kilgore Friday before beginning their district schedule against Crockett next Tuesday.
Crandall 2, P. Ladycats 0
CRANDALL – The Palestine Ladycats traveled to Crandall Friday to play against the Lady Pirates.
During the first half, the girls gave up a goal and went to halftime with a disadvantage.
During the second half, Crandall scored their second goal of the day after taking advantage of a couple of mistakes by the Ladycats.
The girls played with a lot of heart but were unable to put the ball in the back of the net. They had several scoring opportunities but could not finish them to catch up on the scoreboard, according to coach Luis Hernandez.
The final score was a 0-2 loss for Palestine.
Standouts for the game were Izabel Simien, Mia Ramirez, and Lesley Chavez.
The Ladycats now sit at 4-7-3 with a few games left until the start of district play.
Palestine will be back in action tonight as they host the lLindale Lady Eagles starting with JV1 playing at 5:30; followed by the Varsity game at 7:00.
