Palestine 5, Whitehouse 0
The Palestine Wildcats (4-1-) opened their home tournament with a 5-0 victory over Whitehouse Thursday afternoon.
The ‘Cats opened the scoring with a Arturo Nieto goal off a Diego Farias assist. JJ Garcia added to the tally with a shot from distance.
Garcia picked up the assist on Abrahan Nunez’s goal. After the half Jose Sanchez and Garcia scored unassisted goals from shots outside the 18.
Christian Hutchinson earned the clean sheet with help from Jhan Vazquez, Yoriel Reyes, Brian Armenta, Lizardo Lemus, Esiel Vigil, Jonathan Sanchez and Michael Guzman.
Results from Palestine's 7 p.m. showing against Pine Tree will be posted online.
The Wildcats will be back in action today beginning at 10 a.m. against Life Oak Cliff following the Ennis-Kilgore match at 8:30 a.m.
Mexia and Waco La Vega will go at 11:30 a.m. followed by Nacogdoches versus Ennis at 1 p.m. Whiteshouse will be pinned against Kennedale at 2:30 p.m. with Pine Tree and Life Oak Cliff to follow at 4 p.m.
Waco La Vega turns in their second contest of the day against Nacogdoches before Kennedale and Palestine closes out Friday's slate at 7 p.m.
Pool play games will be 35 minute halves with a 5 minute half-time. There will be a running clock unless there is an injury or a penalty kick. Saturday final games will be 40 minute halves with a 10 minute half-time and if tied at end of regulation, two 10 minute overtime periods (golden goal). If still tied then we will have a UIL shoot-out.
Saturday final games will be according to the standings in the group. Pool-play is based on a point system. 6 points for a win, 3 points for goal differential (max 3), 1 for a shutout. 3 points for each team that end in a tie.
Westwood Lady Panthers 2, Tenaha 1
WAKSOM – The Lady Panthers tripled their 2018 win total Thursday with their come from behind victory against Tenaha Thursday afternoon, 2-1.
Ashlyn Jones proved to be clutch in their Waksom Invitational opener. After going down 1-0, Jones scored the goal to tie it from the 25 on a free kick.
Jones eventually finished the Lady Tigers off in overtime on an unassisted game-winning goal.
Westwood fell, 1-0, in their 6 p.m. matchup against Carthage.
The Lady Panthers will play Marshall Saturday at 12:30 p.m. before the tournament enters bracket play.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.