PALESTINE – The Westwood Lady Panthers got back in the win column Tuesday night after blanking the New Waverly Lady Dawgs, 4-0.
The Lady Panthers completed the season series sweep of New Waverly behind a pair of goals from Kathy Hernandez. Hernandez is up to a team high of 12 goals on the season. Sara Ferretix and Marilyn Umanzor recorded the other two goals to secure the win for Westwood.
Umanzor, Hernandez, Marivel Vargas and Alma Hernandez all finished with an assist on the day. The Lady Panthers return to the pitch Tuesday as they host the Palestine Ladycats.
