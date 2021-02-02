Thankful.
It's the most popular response you'll get from coaches and athletes when asked how it felt to be back practicing and playing games.
Often times their gratefulness is followed by a brief period of disappointment for those seniors who lost their chance to finish their spring season last year.
Evermore for Palestine's historic senior class of 12 who had compiled the most wins over a four-year span over any other class in Palestine's soccer program history.
A 9-0 road victory over Madisonville on March 17 would end up being the Wildcats' final game of the season. That win capped off a 25-game win streak.
“We put so much work into this just to get to the doorstep of the playoffs and have it taken away,” head coach John Absalom said. “It's a hard thing to swallow.”
Since the Wildcats soccer team won the state championship in 2016, everything about their preseason goals has sided with getting back to the state tournament.
This year, it's not only been about acclimating a young core comprised mostly of freshmen and sophomores, but being appreciative of the chance to finish a season.
“It's been about being patient,” Absalom said. “Realizing you're going to make mistakes and learning from the mistakes to get better. This a good young group who has the chance to see the same success that group who just graduated did.”
Admittedly, is has been a bit of a restart process for Absalom after being around a group who was already accustomed to the things he coaches.
He still has returners such as Michael Chaidez who looks to offer senior leadership on the defensive end of the pitch.
Also, sophomore twins Andy and Tony Garcia has focused on placing a larger footprint on the landscape of this team after being apart of prior teams with such strong senior leadership.
As well as Arturo Nieto who has been Palestine's leading scorer through 17 games.
Re-coaching and reteaching has been some of the biggest areas they've focused on as they prepare for the start of district Tuesday against Crockett.
Palestine was stripped of one of their biggest strengths they utilized in the maturation process of their younger athletes – postseason play.
Being without the extra six weeks of soccer during a possible playoff run was valuable time Absalom wishes this younger group could have experienced.
Still, even with new faces having increased roles, Absalom doesn't foresee opponents playing them any different.
Though the Wildcats enter district with five losses on their schedule, it's noted all of those have come against teams ranked inside the top-15 of their respective classes.
Nevertheless – even with a new group of players – Absalom is excited for another shot at a playoff run. With nearly 700 career wins he's still excited to continue the process of coaching and teaching young men.
“Watching them grow in the four years we have them is special,” Absalom said. “We want to build productive citizens – not just players. They aren't my team these are my boys. They're family to me. I enjoy being around these kids. And I plan on going for a while.”
