PALESTINE -- The Palestine Wildcats district winning streak now sits at 77 games following their 9-0 win over the Crockett Bulldogs Tuesday evening. The Garcia twins got the ‘Cats on the board first as Andy scored on a Tony assist.
Tony Garcia scored the next two assisted by Ty Carnes and Diego Farias. Arturo Nieto got the final two of the half assisted by Johan Hagberg and Luis Castillo, giving Palestine a 5-0 lead heading into the half.
Andy Garcia started off the second half by completing his hat trick assisted by David Arredondo and Hagberg. Farias and Dylan Jones finished off the scoring, both assisted by Arturo Nieto. Chris Vigil was assisted by Arredondo, Juan Lopez, Ricoh Avila and Diego Oliva by keeping the clean sheet. The Wildcats will travel to Livingston to take on the Lions Friday evening.
16-4A Table
Games Played-Points (Goal Differential)
- Palestine 10-30 (+30)
- Livingston 9-19 (+11)
- Diboll 10-22 (+5)
- Lufkin Hudson 10-16 (+2)
- Madisonville 10-16 (-1)
- Crockett 10-13 (-4)
- Westwood 9-10 (-1)
- New Waverly 10-6 (-15)
- Trinity 10-0 (-27)
Match Day 10 Scores
- Palestine 9, Crockett 0
- Madisonville 0, Lufkin Hudson 0 (Madisonville won pks)
- Diboll 2, New Waverly 1
- Westwood 8, Trinity 0
- Livingston, bye
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.