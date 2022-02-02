PALESTINE -- The state ranked 4A #3 Wildcats (12-2-1) took care of business against the New Waverly Bulldogs Tuesday night by a score of 11-0.
It took the Wildcats about 10 minutes to score, as the Bulldogs employed a strategy of “parking the bus” to start the game. New Waverly had 10 of their 11 players within 40 yards of their goal and only one attacking. The ‘Cats however finally unlocked their defense when Johan Hagberg scored an Arturo Nieto pass for the first goal of the game. Tony Garcia was next to receive a Nieto assist when he got on the score sheet.
Ty Carnes then finished off the first half scoring with a hat trick in 8 minutes, assisted twice by Nieto and once by Garcia. Nieto opened the second half with a pk goal after being taken down in the box. The Carnes from Nieto connection was good once again for another goal. Nieto then completed his hat trick, in 10 minutes, for the next two scores, receiving assists from the the Garcia twins, Tony and Andy. Carnes then assisted Diego Farias on the 10th goal of the night. Tony Garcia wrapped up the scoring on a Farias assist. Luis Castillo and Mauricio Garcia combined to earn the clean sheet with help from Ricoh Avila, Diego Oliva, David Arredondo, Juan Lopez, Tony Garcia, Andy Marroquin and Daniel Hernandez.
The Wildcats are scheduled to take the field again on Friday in Madisonville.
16-4A Table
Games Played-Points (Goal Differential)
- Palestine 5-15 (+15)
- Diboll 4-9 (+4)
- Lufkin Hudson 5-9 (+3)
- Crockett 4-9 (+2)
- Madisonville 4-8 (0)
- Livingston 4-6 (0)
- Westwood 4-4 (-2)
- New Waverly 5-0 (-11)
- Trinity 5-0 (-14)
Match Day 5 Scores
- Palestine 11, New Waverly 0
- Crockett 1, Lufkin Hudson 0
- Livingston 0, Westwood 0 (Livingston wins pks 5-4)
- Madisonville 3, Trinity 0
- Diboll, bye
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.