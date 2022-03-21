PALESTINE – The third-ranked Palestine Wildcats (23-2-1) defeated the Westwood Panthers, 7-1, and in the process captured their eighth straight undefeated District Championship, winning their 83rd consecutive district game.
Tony Garcia scored the first two goals of the game about a minute apart, assisted by Johan Hagberg and Arturo Nieto. Nieto netted a goal on an assist from Luis Castillo. Adedoyin Adedeji received a Ty Carnes pass and converted it into a goal. Garcia capped the first half scoring off a Diego Oliva assist.
Nieto opened the second half scoring assisted by Garcia hooked up again for the final goal of the night with Garcia getting his fourth goal of the night.
Seniors Adedeji, Castillo, Diego Farias, Daniel Hernandez and Nieto, along with exchange student Johan Hagberg were recognized in a ceremony before the game. The Wildcats will open the playoffs against the Sabine Cardinals next Friday at Rose Stadium in Tyler at 7:30pm.
16-4A Table
Games Played-Points (Goal Differential)
- y-Palestine 16-48 (+48)
- x-Livingston 16-37 (+22)
- x-Diboll 16-33 (+8)
- x-Madisonville 16-25 (+1)
- Lufkin Hudson 16-24 (+2)
- Crockett 16-23 (-3)
- Westwood 16-14 (-11)
- New Waverly 16-12 (-25)
Trinity 16-0 (-45)
y-District Champion
x-Clinched Playoffs
Match Day 18 Scores
- Palestine 7, Westwood 1
- Crockett 2, New Waverly 0
- Diboll 5, Madisonville 2
- Livingston 3, Lufkin Hudson 1
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.