The third-ranked Palestine Wildcats (21-2-1) defeated the Madisonville Mustangs, 4-1 Tuesday, and in the process captured their eighth straight District Championship.

Ty Carnes had a big night being a part of all four goals. The first goal Arturo Nieto took a Carnes pass and redirected it past the keeper. The duo reversed the connection right before halftime to take a 2-0 lead.

Carnes finished off his hat trick in the second half assisted by Tony Garcia and Nieto, with the Mustangs splitting the goals with a converted restart to pick up their lone goal. The Wildcats host the Trinity Tigers on Friday evening where they will be celebrating their senior class.

16-4A Table

Games Played-Points (Goal Differential)

  • y-Palestine 14-42 (+39)
  • x-Diboll 13-30 (+10)
  • Livingston 13-28 (+17)
  • Madisonville 13-22 (+2)
  • Lufkin Hudson 13-21 (+2)
  • Crockett 13-20 (-1)
  • Westwood 13-11 (-8)
  • New Waverly 13-6 (-24)
  • Trinity 14-0 (-39)

y-District Champion

x-Clinched Playoffs

Match Day 15 Scores

  • Palestine 4, Madisonville 1
  • Lufkin Hudson 1, Westwood 1 (Lufkin Hudson wins pks 4-3)
  • Livingston 8, Trinity 0
  • Diboll 2, Crockett 2 (Diboll wins pks 4-1)
  • New Waverly, bye

