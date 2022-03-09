NEW WAVERLY – The third-ranked Palestine Wildcats (21-2-1) defeated the Madisonville Mustangs, 4-1 Tuesday, and in the process captured their eighth straight District Championship.
Ty Carnes had a big night being a part of all four goals. The first goal Arturo Nieto took a Carnes pass and redirected it past the keeper. The duo reversed the connection right before halftime to take a 2-0 lead.
Carnes finished off his hat trick in the second half assisted by Tony Garcia and Nieto, with the Mustangs splitting the goals with a converted restart to pick up their lone goal. The Wildcats host the Trinity Tigers on Friday evening where they will be celebrating their senior class.
16-4A Table
Games Played-Points (Goal Differential)
- y-Palestine 14-42 (+39)
- x-Diboll 13-30 (+10)
- Livingston 13-28 (+17)
- Madisonville 13-22 (+2)
- Lufkin Hudson 13-21 (+2)
- Crockett 13-20 (-1)
- Westwood 13-11 (-8)
- New Waverly 13-6 (-24)
- Trinity 14-0 (-39)
y-District Champion
x-Clinched Playoffs
Match Day 15 Scores
- Palestine 4, Madisonville 1
- Lufkin Hudson 1, Westwood 1 (Lufkin Hudson wins pks 4-3)
- Livingston 8, Trinity 0
- Diboll 2, Crockett 2 (Diboll wins pks 4-1)
- New Waverly, bye
