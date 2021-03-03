PALESTINE - The 4A state-ranked #6 Palestine Wildcats (15-5-2) swept the crosstown rivalry by defeating Westwood, 9-0, Tuesday night.
Arturo Nieto scored the first two goals of the match, assisted by Diego Farias and Ty Carnes. David Arredondo scored his first goal of the season, assisted by Arath Chavez.
Andy Garcia and Farias netted assists from Nieto. The Garcia twins, Andy and Tony, took over the second half. The first two goals of the half were Andy assisted by Tony. Andy’s fourth goal of the game was assisted by Arredondo.
Farias secured the final goal of the match assisted by Tony. Agustin Ruiz picked up his first win and complete game varsity clean sheet. Arredondo, Yoriel Reyes, Michael Chaidez, Ricoh Avila, Ian Oliva, Alex Garcia, Diego Oliva and Daniel Hernandez helped secure the clean sheet.
The victory extends the district winning streak to 61 games. The Wildcats travel to Lufkin to take on the Hudson Hornets on Wednesday evening. The Panthers will travel to face Livingston Friday as they move to 1-7 in district.
Matchday 8
Palestine 9, Westwood 0
Madisonville 2, Lufkin Hudson 1
Livingston 3, Crockett 0
Diboll 4, New Waverly 2
Table- Games Played- Points (District Point Differential)
Palestine 8-24 (+24)
Livingston 9-24 (+20)
Diboll 9-17 (+6)
Crockett 9-15 (-5)
Madisonville 9-9 (-10)
New Waverly 9-9 (-11)
Lufkin Hudson 8-4 (-8)
Westwood 9-3 (-16)
