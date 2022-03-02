PALESTINE -- The third-ranked Palestine (19-2-1) clinched their 14th consecutive playoff spot Tuesday evening by taking down the feisty Lufkin Hudson Hornets, 5-1.
Tony Garcia led off the scoring for the ‘Cats off a pass from Diego Farias. Arturo Nieto took a Tony Garcia pass and used his speed to split two defenders and get off a shot that found the back of the net. The Hornets put one in with seven minutes to go.
Two minutes before the half, the Wildcats scored two goals, Farias from Dylan Jones and Juan Lopez from Garcia. Farias added the final nail in the second half, assisted by Garcia. The Wildcats will travel to New Waverly on Friday evening.
16-4A Table
Games Played-Points (Goal Differential)
- Palestine 12-36 (+36)
- Diboll 11-25 (+8)
- Livingston 11-22 (+11)
- Lufkin Hudson 12-19 (+2)
- Madisonville 11-19 (+2)
- Crockett 11-16 (-2)
- Westwood 10-10 (-3)
- New Waverly 12-6 (-21)
- Trinity 12-0 (-33)
Match Day 13 Scores
- Palestine 5, Lufkin Hudson 1
- Livingston 4, New Waverly 0
- Diboll 3, Trinity 0
- Crockett 4, Westwood 2
- Madisonville, bye
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.