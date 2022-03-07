NEW WAVERLY – The second-ranked Palestine knocked off the New Waverly Bulldogs, 11-2, Friday.
The victory secured the Wildcats eighth consecutive 20-win season and extended the district winning streak to 80 games. Johan Hagberg bagged the first goal of the evening from a Diego Farias pass.
The Bulldogs, refusing to roll over, got the goal back a minute later. Adrian Estrada broke the tie when he headed a Ty Carnes throw-in into the goal. Three minutes later, Carnes threw the ball into the box off a Bulldog defender into the net. Carnes picked up the next goal scoring off a Farias assist.
The Bulldogs converted a restart that slipped right under the crossbar for their second and final goal. Dylan Jones found himself with a goal after he took a Carnes pass, sidestepped the keeper and buried it, taking a 5-1 lead into the half. Farias started off the second half scoring after receiving the ball from Arturo Nieto.
Carnes scored his third goal of the night from Farias. Nieto got the next two goals assisted by Carnes and Farias. Carnes added another, his fourth of the night, with help from Jones. Jones scored the final goal of the night assisted by Carlos Martinez, who was making his varsity debut. The Wildcats host the Madisonville Mustangs on Tuesday evening with a chance to clinch their 8th consecutive District Championship.
16-4A Table
Games Played-Points (Goal Differential)
- Palestine 13-39 (+39)
- Diboll 12-28 (+10)
- Livingston 12-25 (+14)
- Madisonville 12-22 (+5)
- Lufkin Hudson 12-19 (+2)
- Crockett 12-19 (-1)
- Westwood 12-10 (-8)
- New Waverly 13-6 (-24)
- Trinity 13-0 (-36)
Match Day 14 Scores
- Palestine 11, New Waverly 2
- Livingston 5, Westwood 1
- Madisonville 10, Trinity 0
- Crockett 3, Lufkin Hudson 2
- Diboll, bye
