PALESTINE - The 4A state-ranked #6 Palestine Wildcats (17-5-2) trumped the Madisonville Mustangs Friday night by a score of 14-0. Tony Garcia, who led all scorers with 5 goals, got the first goal of the match assisted by Arturo Nieto, who would end up with 7 assists on the evening.
Ian Garcia scored on an Andy Garcia assist. Tony and Nieto connected again for the third goal. Nieto then got a goal of his own on Andy Garcia’s second assist. Diego Farias got into the act scoring off a Nieto assist. Tony Garcia struck twice more on assists from Gary Munoz and Nieto.
Ty Carnes rounded out the first half scoring with a seven-minute hat trick, assisted by Nieto twice and Arath Chavez. The ‘Cats led 10-0 when the whistle blew. The second half opened quickly with Farias assisting Nieto and Carnes goals within the first four minutes of the second half. Farias then scored on a beautifully placed freekick from 35 yards out. Tony Garcia and Nieto teamed up once again to close the score sheet out.
Agustin Ruiz was credited with the clean sheet, with help from David Arredondo, Yoriel Reyes, Michael Chaidez, Ricoh Avila, Ian Oliva, Alex Garcia, Diego Oliva and Luis Castillo.
The victory extends the district winning streak to 63 games. The Wildcats travel to New Waverly to take on the Bulldogs Monday evening.
Matchday 10 Results
Palestine 14, Madisonville 0
Livingston 5, Westwood 0
Lufkin Hudson 1, Diboll 1 (LH wins shootout 3-2)
Crockett 1, New Waverly 0
Table- Games Played- Points (District Point Differential)
x-Palestine 10-30 (+30)
x-Livingston 10-27 (+23)
Diboll 10-18 (+6)
Crockett 10-18 (-4)
New Waverly 10-9 (-12)
Madisonville 10-9 (-13)
Lufkin Hudson 10-6 (-11)
Westwood 10-3 (-19)
