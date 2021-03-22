The 4A state-ranked #5 Palestine Wildcats (21-5-2) clinched the outright District Title defeating the Livingston Lions, 2-0, Friday evening.
It is the Wildcats seventh consecutive season with an undefeated district record. The Livingston fans brought a playoff atmosphere to a physical, hard fought game.
The ‘Cats and Lions looked as if they would be heading into halftime at 0-0, until Diego Farias deflected a free kick off the right post just past the diving keepers outstretched hand, with 58 seconds left before the end of the half.
Arturo Nieto added the insurance goal midway through the second half, when he out raced a defender and goalkeeper to a poorly dropped ball and toed it in an instant before all three collided.
Jesus Vigil was credited with the clean sheet, with help from David Arredondo, Yoriel Reyes, Michael Chaidez, Ricoh Avila, and Ian Oliva.
The victory extends the district winning streak to 67 games.
The Wildcats start the UIL playoffs with a bi-district matchup with the Carthage Bulldogs, next Thursday at 7pm at Tyler Rose Stadium.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.