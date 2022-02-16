PALESTINE – The third-ranked Palestine Wildcats (15-2-1) finished out the first round of district with a 13-1 over the Westwood Panthers Tuesday.
The Garcia brothers open the scoring for the Wildcats, with Tony scoring seconds into the game and Andy ten minutes later, both assisted by Diego Farias. Ty Carnes scored next assisted by Tony. A minute after that Arturo Nieto found Johan Hagberg for a goal.
Tony Garcia returned to the score sheet, converting a penalty kick. Tony then assisted Luis Castillo seconds later. Nieto and Farias connected next for Nieto’s first goal and Farias’ third assist. The Wildcats took a 7-0 lead into the half. Nieto started the second half scoring five minutes into the half off a corner kick.
Farias grabbed the next two goals, assisted by Diego Oliva and Nieto. Tony Garcia scored the two after that in a three-minute span, assisted by Carnes and Nieto. The Panthers were able to score with 5 minutes left to soil the clean sheet. Carnes answered back with a goal off a Juan Lopez assist. The ‘Cats District Winning Streak now sits at 75 games.
The Wildcats enter the second round of district with a five-point cushion and open up on Friday in Diboll where they will play the second place Lumberjacks.
